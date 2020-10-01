Peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late John Warnke. Loving mother of April (Glenn). Proud grandmother of Tanya (Nigel), Lacy (John), Shara, Lesley (Steve) and Andre (Ashlyn). Dear great grandmother of 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Bette was greatly loved and will be missed by all her friends and family. Bette was a long time resident of Rubidge Retirement Home. In her early years she was a member of the Canadian Airforce. Cremation is entrusted to Peterborough Cremation Services. If desired donations may be made to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre or the Alzheimer's Society.