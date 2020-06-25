With family by her side, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Frost Manor Nursing Home in Lindsay. Louise was the beloved wife of the late Everett Barton (2017). Loving mother of Catherine and her husband Doug Jordan of Calabogie, Patricia Barton, Janet and her husband Jim Hayes all of Lindsay, William Barton and his wife Jodi of Woodstock and Joan and her husband Paul Foulds of Wilberforce. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and 7 1/2 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings Benedict La Joie (Rose) and Jerome La Joie (Phyllis). Due to the restrictions with COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to Frost Manor Nursing Home or St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church through Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com Louise's family would like to thank Dr. Choi and the Frost Manor staff for the care that they provided to our mother. This was especially appreciated over the past three months when due to COVID, we could not be with her.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.