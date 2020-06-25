At home surrounded by her family June 18, 2020 in her 66th year. Beloved wife of Art for almost 13 years. Loving mother of Tracy Cameron, Kristy McCormack (Fred) and Michelle Outingdyke. Loving Grandma of Ashlie Outingdyke, Jayme and Abigail Cameron, Brady McCormack, and great grandmother "G.G. Ma" of Harlan. Dear daughter of Douglas Linn and Joan McAlpine. Sister of Donna Clarke (Don) and Sherry Greenley (Peter). Special heartfelt thanks to Tracy Oliver and George Mapp for their care and support. A celebration of life for Linda will be held at a later date. In memory of Linda, donations may be made to the M.S. Society or the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #106 Hastings. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.