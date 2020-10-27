1/1
nee Martin Aileen Florence (Ilene) WILSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Aileen (Ilene) at the Centennial Place LTC, Millbrook, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with family and Jebby by her side at the age of 82. Ilene Wilson was the beloved wife of the late John Melbourne "Mel" Wilson. Daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy Martin (nee Davis). Survived by her brother Ken Martin and sisters Beatrice Morin and Carolyn Bracken. Predeceased by her sisters Marlene Logan and Gwen Logan and brothers Gord Moore, Bill Martin, Larry Martin and Sam Moore. Ilene will be forever missed by her children Terry Larmer (Cathy), Lisa Wilson, Mike Wilson (Mary) and Mel (Boo) Wilson. She will also be greatly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ilene will always be remembered for her love of her many pets, her beautiful gardens and her painting. We would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mark Robinson and all the nurses, PSW's, and staff for the greatest care, dedication and compassion given to our mom. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will follow at a later date. In memory of Ilene, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook, and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved