Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, In her 83rd year. Deeply missed by her children Candy Bondu (Irvin Holland), Peter (Tina), and Paul (Kim). Pre-deceased by her loving husband Ross James Billings(1985) and by her daughter Deborah MacNeil (2018)(Brian). Remembered with love by her grandchildren Willie, Beth, Patricia, Joshua, Tara, Tobi, Laura and Brianna. Also feeling this loss are her many great grandchildren who lit up her world and made her smile every-day. Predeceased by her brothers Johnny, Jim, Tommy, Willie, Charlie and by her sister Laura. Extended family members Andre Bondu and the entire Arnott clan will also feel Anne's loss; she was loved by so many. Special thanks to her community health care team including Dr. Norman Bottom and especially Amber Loney (RPN) for the exceptional care provided. Friends are invited to visit the family at Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., 127 Bobcaygeon Rd., Minden, Ontario on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. **Due to COVID 19 restrictions, All visitors must remain in their vehicles in the Funeral Home Parking Lot until being escorted into the funeral home by funeral home staff, "contact tracing information" and the wearing of masks or facial coverings is mandatory. We appreciate your understanding during these times.** Then to the Evergreen Cemetery, Harburn Rd., Haliburton for a Private Graveside Funeral Service and Interment on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com