At Hospice Peterborough with family by her side on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in her 77th year. Marmi, beloved wife and best friend of the late Wayne. Cherished mother of Lisa Marie Bowers-Sweeting (Roger) of Peterborough, and Dean (Jennifer) of Vaughn. Grandmother to Lindsay and Michael Bowers. Dearest sister to John D. Moodie (Carolyn) of Ottawa, Richard Gordon Moodie (Phyllis) of Frankford, Tom Moodie (Darlene) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Billy Moodie (Debbie) of Burlington, and Brian Moodie of Hamilton. Special sister to Ann Wiley (Max), Gloria Williams (Bob), Bev Johnston, and Gary Belfry (Kim). Predeceased by her parents, Robert Chester Moodie and Marjorie Alice Copeman (Joe Berardi), and brothers, Robert R. Moodie and James R. Moodie. There will be no visitation, cremation has taken place, and interment will take place in Burnbrae Presbyterian Cemetery at a later date. Donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com