At St. Joseph's at Fleming on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. "Bud" Collins. Predeceased by her loving parents Leopold and Aurelia (nee-Koehler). Dear sister of the late Leopold and late Franz Retl, all of Graz Austria. Cherished aunt of Anni Hammerlocks and family and Gabriel Widengrvber and family in Graz Austria. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her extended family Patricia Curtis, Kyle Graham and family and Tracy Kelly and family. In accordance with Hildegard's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. Hildegard would like to thank Dr. R. Neville, Dr. V. Cheung, the Nurses and staff of St. Joseph's at Fleming. Online condolences can be made at www.comstockkaye.com
"Aufwiedersehen.............See you in Heaven"