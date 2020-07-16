1/1
Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 3, 2020 after a brief illness. Shirley is loved and will be missed by her children Mike, Laura, Marilyn, and Bob, grandchildren Jason, Jennifer, Julie, Ashley, Kelly, Victoria, Anthony, Jonathan, Amanda, Danyelle, Justin, Mark and Mary and great-grandchildren Payton, Grayson, Hudson and Wyatt and brother Bob Rice. Predeceased by her loving mother Theresa, father William, cherished daughter Carol Ann, beloved husband Reg Kyle, siblings Viola, Frances (Toots), Joe, Frank and Jerry. She is the dear friend of so many in her community of Bobcaygeon and Port 32, and will be dearly missed at golf, curling and playing cards. The family extends deep gratitude to the Emergency Department at Ross Memorial Hospital for their compassion towards Shirley while in their care. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. A private service of burial will be held at Verulam Cemetery, Bobcaygeon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ross Memorial Hospital, Emergency Department. Condolences and/or donations may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 16, 2020.
