née Roberts Emily Hasting MILLS
Mrs. Emily Hasting Mills (née Roberts) lovingly known as Marilyn of Lindsay, Ontario, passed away peacefully at the Caressant Care Nursing Home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in her 81st year. Predeceased by her loving husband Edwin Eugene Timbers and parents Arthur and Helen (nee Johnston) Roberts. Spending the last years with her loving and devoted partner Gerald Peters. Mother of her pre-deceased son Jeffrey Timbers, Jeanette Wood (Gordon Wood) Markham Ontario, Jacqueline Timbers (Sheldon) Lindsay, Ontario also Roger Warvill of Cannington, Ontario, and Janine Clarke (Sam) Hamilton Ontario. Grandmother of Terri-Lee Wood (Bill), Kristen Dillon (Mike), Jonathan Warvill (Britney), Sarah Warvill (Jordan), predeceased twins Joseph and Joanne Warvill, RJ Warvill (Christa), Jenna Warvill (Shane), and Tara-Lynne Day (Ryan). Great-grandmother of James, Brandon, Aubrey, Emerson, Wesley, Makynzie, Brayden, Tristan, Lucas, Emma, Hunter, Addyson, Madelyn, Grayson, and Jacelyn. Emily (Marilyn) was a lucky woman and had special bond with all of Gerald's family including his daughter, son and grandchildren. They all shared special times and have a place in Emily's heart. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Community Adult Day Program would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 31, 2020.
