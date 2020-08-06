1/1
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lisa Margaret "Smith" Morgan. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Lisa, age 48 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, July 31, 2020. Lisa will be lovingly remembered by her children John Sanders (Angel), Sarah Turner (Josh) and Justin Simkins. Cherished Nanny to Chloe, Cody, Kali and Kaleb. Loving daughter of Ann Smith (Perdue) and the late Douglas Smith (2019). Dear sister of Brenda Grant (Rob) and Carol Bell (Noel). Predeceased by her Grandparents Ed and Carmel Perdue and Nelson and Doris Smith. Lisa will be greatly missed by all her extended family and friends. Lisa loved life and got great happiness just being with friends and family. She loved traveling down south, spending time with her grandchildren and always enjoyed the annual family functions. Her greatest joy and the love of her life was raising her granddaughter Chloe. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all friends and family for all their support during this difficult time. A very special thank you to all the Paramed nurses especially Lisa Raush. A private family visitation will take placce on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10:30 until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at St. Luke's Church in Downeyville. Graveside service to follow at St. Luke's cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences and donations can be made through Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19: Masks are required at all indoor and outdoor gatherings. Please visit www.thebao.ca for further details.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 6, 2020.
