Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of Jack Clifford Alexander. Susi to Brenda, Jason and Jennifer Golding and Beverley Alexander. Predeceased by her brother Heinz- Walter Sust (late Barbara) and her parents Walter and Kaethe Sust (nee-Heimann). Susi will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. Susi retired from Sir Sanford Fleming College and enjoyed cooking, painting, knitting and had a love for animals, but her proudest moment would have to be taking part in the 1956 Olympics. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street.