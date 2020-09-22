1/
nee Teer Marjorie Christina RICHARDSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie passed away on September 4, 2020 at Victoria Manor in her 97th year. Born in Beaverton on February 5, 1924 to parents James Leslie Teer and Mary Margaret Teer (nee Morrison). Predeceased by her sister Doreen Elizabeth Irwin (2011), brother-in-law Robert Arnold Irwin, brother Leslie Malcolm Teer (2020) and his first wife Marina Elvira Huggins, left behind is his wife Lois. Marjorie will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and one great-great niece. As well as siblings Beverly Teer and Gary Teer. Burial service has taken place at Stone Church Cemetery, Beaverton. If desired, a memorial donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the Teer family. Donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved