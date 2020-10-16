1/1
nee Wait Helen Iris STEWART
1929-01-24 - 2020-10-08
Peacefully at Fairhaven on Thursday October 8, 2020 in her 92nd year. Loving wife of the late Neil Stewart. Cherished mother of Cathy (Guy Brooks), Jeffrey (pre-deceased), Cory and Philip (Laurel). Proud Grandma of Michael (Corina), Elizabeth and Emily. Great Grandma of Logan and Carson. Helen will also be missed by her brother Doug Wait (Mabel) as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Helen was predeceased by her parents Keith and Ruby Wait (nee Pattison). Helen touched the lives of so many and, no doubt, the world is a better place because of her. She helped pioneer the concept of integrating the developmentally challenged into society. She contributed countless volunteer hours (and apple pies) to St. James United Church. She loved sports and competition and excelled from her early years as a softball player through many medals in the Seniors Games. She valued hard work, common sense, friendship and family values. The family would like to thank the staff at Fairhaven that helped enrich her final years. Charitable donations in Helen's memory may be made to St. James United Church, Community Living Trent Highlands or Parkinson's Canada. A private funeral service will be held at Nisbett Funeral Home with interment at Rosemount Memorial Gardens to follow. Condolences may be shared online at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
