née Winn Margaret Mary Braeckman
Entered into rest at Caressant Care Nursing Home McLaughlin Road in Lindsay on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Margaret at the age of 102, was the beloved wife of the late Edwin Braeckman (2006). Cherished mother of Diane Donoghue (Jim), Paul Braeckman (Janice) and Cheryl Armstrong (Wayne). Loving grandmother of Scott (Karen), Terry, Lori (Troy), Johnathan (Erin), Nicole (Michael), Danielle (Tyler) and great-grandmother of Andrew, Jack, Joe, Leo, Abigail, Alexander, Julia, Isaac, Wesley, and Sam. Predeceased by her sister Mary O'Leary and brother-in-law Frank O'Leary and nephews George O'Leary (survived by Violet) and Eugene O'Leary. Margaret is survived by niece Donna Lee (the late Bill). She will be missed by extended family and friends. Margaret started at the Ross Memorial Hospital in 1964, working in various departments and retired in 1981 from employment in the operating room. Margaret was an accomplished cake decorator in Lindsay, in her late 80's Margaret walked everywhere, even walking the wheels off her walker. One of Margaret's greatest attributes was being strongly independent with great sense of humour, loved talking politics and her trips to Florida in the winter, gardening and visiting with her neighbourhood friends. Cremation has taken place and a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 40 Russell Street East, Lindsay. Interment to follow at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Downeyville. If desired, a memorial donation to the ALS Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made through the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com The family would like to thank the staff at Adelaide Place for over 8 years, Caressant Care McLaughlin and Dr. Petrosoniak for their compassion and their excellent care.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 19, 2020.
