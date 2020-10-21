1/1
nee Yokom Valerie Jean Hubbeard
At Hospice Peterborough on Monday, October 19, 2020 with her family by her side. Valerie was a 38-year valued employee and manager of Kingan Hardware. Val courageously fought cancer for 2 years, but sadly lost the battle. Val was a true believer of everything happens for a reason. She will be watching over all of her loved ones from this day forward. Valerie beloved wife of Ken for 37 years, dear mother of Brett (Kourtney Russiani). Dear sister of Wendy, Darrel and Mike. Loving daughter of Joyce and Earl. Aquamation has taken place and at Val's request a private family gathering will be held at a later date. If desired, condolences to the family may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca. Donations in memory of Val will be appreciated by Hospice Peterborough, and can be made online at HospicePeterborough.org.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
