Passed away at his residence in Beaverton on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Neil was the loving son of Betty (Ross) and predeceased Don Clark. Neil was the cherished brother of Russ (Kathy), Brian (Yvonne), Kevin (Louise), Brent (Katrien), Gail (John) MacEachern, and Lynda (Dave) Brown. He will be remembered by his sixteen nieces and nephews and his many great nieces and great nephews, his cousins and his friends. Neil will be missed by his companions Smokey and Rusty. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If so desired, donations to the Brock Animal Shelter or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 3, 2020