Peacefully, at PRHC,, with family at her side. Predeceased by husband Georges and son Richard, survived by sons William and Jean-Pierre. Fiercely independent, Nelly was always aware and responsive to those in need. A human rights advocate and supporter of Amnesty Int'l and Affirm United, she participated in activist events around First Nations and gay and transgender issues. As an active member of Bethany, Knox and St. Andrews United Churches, she was a valued soprano in the church choir and a representative at the Presbytery level. She loved laughter, classical music and the Boston Pops, knitting, and was an avid reader. Although she was born in France, she honed her excellent English with crossword puzzles. She indulged in the odd cigar and beer, most recently at her 90th birthday! She dressed with great flair with an amazing collection of hats, and loved to cook and welcome friends for her famous quiche lunches. She will be greatly missed by her family and circle of long-time friends in Peterborough and area. A celebration of Nelly's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to Affirm United Canada or Amnesty International Canada through the funeral home or condolences may be made online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 22, 2020