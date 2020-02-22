Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nelly MICHEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelly Madeline MICHEL


1928 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelly Madeline MICHEL Obituary
Peacefully, at PRHC,, with family at her side. Predeceased by husband Georges and son Richard, survived by sons William and Jean-Pierre. Fiercely independent, Nelly was always aware and responsive to those in need. A human rights advocate and supporter of Amnesty Int'l and Affirm United, she participated in activist events around First Nations and gay and transgender issues. As an active member of Bethany, Knox and St. Andrews United Churches, she was a valued soprano in the church choir and a representative at the Presbytery level. She loved laughter, classical music and the Boston Pops, knitting, and was an avid reader. Although she was born in France, she honed her excellent English with crossword puzzles. She indulged in the odd cigar and beer, most recently at her 90th birthday! She dressed with great flair with an amazing collection of hats, and loved to cook and welcome friends for her famous quiche lunches. She will be greatly missed by her family and circle of long-time friends in Peterborough and area. A celebration of Nelly's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to Affirm United Canada or Amnesty International Canada through the funeral home or condolences may be made online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -