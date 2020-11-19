On Thursday, November 12, in his 71st year, Nestor John Myschowoda, GM retiree, avid amateur musician, loving family-man and loyal friend, passed away peacefully in his living room listening to his band's music, surrounded by family laughing and sharing stories of the amazing times we had and the memories that will never leave us. Nestor was a loving and devoted partner to his wife Janet, loving father and friend to his daughter Clairissa (mother: Darice) and son-in-law Chris, caring stepfather to Teresa (Darren), Louis (Catherine), Margaret and John and fun-loving and caring Papa to his grandson Cooper and many step-grandchildren. Friends and family will be received at the Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road in Peterborough on Friday, November 20 from 1:00-1:45 pm. Memorial Service to follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Livestream information can be found at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
DUE TO COVID 19 REGULATIONS, REGISTRATION FOR VISITATION AND SERVICE IS REQUIRED
or by calling 705 740 0444. Nestor will be laid to rest in the Peterborough Little Lake Cemetery where he will be able to enjoy Music Fest for many years to come. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
