1/
Nestor MYSCHOWODA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nestor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, November 12, in his 71st year, Nestor John Myschowoda, GM retiree, avid amateur musician, loving family-man and loyal friend, passed away peacefully in his living room listening to his band's music, surrounded by family laughing and sharing stories of the amazing times we had and the memories that will never leave us. Nestor was a loving and devoted partner to his wife Janet, loving father and friend to his daughter Clairissa (mother: Darice) and son-in-law Chris, caring stepfather to Teresa (Darren), Louis (Catherine), Margaret and John and fun-loving and caring Papa to his grandson Cooper and many step-grandchildren. Friends and family will be received at the Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road in Peterborough on Friday, November 20 from 1:00-1:45 pm. Memorial Service to follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm. Livestream information can be found at AshburnhamFuneral.ca. DUE TO COVID 19 REGULATIONS, REGISTRATION FOR VISITATION AND SERVICE IS REQUIRED and you may RSVP on Nestor's obituary page at AshburnhamFuneral.ca or by calling 705 740 0444. Nestor will be laid to rest in the Peterborough Little Lake Cemetery where he will be able to enjoy Music Fest for many years to come. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved