Peacefully at home on January 16, 2020 in his 97th year. He leaves his beloved wife Catharine (June) of 72 years. Special dad to Dianne Beebe (John Grothe), Howard (Cathi), and Garth (Charlene Roskowski). Grandpa to Adam (Shannon), Chad (Karin), Jason (Amanda), Matthew (Dana), Ethan (Leah), Theresa, Bernadette and the late Daniel. Step-grandfather to Hailey and Cody. Great-grandfather to 13. He was a lifelong farmer at Bailieboro. The family wishes to thank Dr. Mark Robinson and St. Elizabeth Palliative Care for all their compassion, support and care. In keeping with Dad's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 25, 2020