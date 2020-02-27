|
Went into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Case Manor, Bobcaygeon. Noel at the age of 86, is predeceased by his beloved wife Marielle Marinier (2006) and survived by Juanita Marinier. Loving Father of Dennis (Susan), Frank (Jill), Don, Mike, Carol and Pauline. Cherished Grandfather of 13 and Great-Grandfather of 12. Dear brother of Betty Boucher (Vern), Fernanade Gardner (David), Paul (Pierrette), Leo (Rita), Eddie (Claire) and Rolland Hayle (Roland). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay on Friday, February 28 from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. If desired, a memorial donation to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church - Soup Kitchen would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 27, 2020