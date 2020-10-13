It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of our cherished son, brother, grandson, nephew, and best friend on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the tender age of 16. Loving son to Jamie and Michelle. Brother to Emma, Hannah and Chloe. Grandson to Jane Showers and Bob Wells and the late Norman and Beryl Langdon. Nephew to David and Cheri Showers and Vincent Langdon. Cousin to Breanna and Ashley Showers and Kyle, Taylor and Rhys Langdon. To say that Nolan was the light in every room does not begin to describe the type of person that he was. His presence brought strength and comfort to all. His selfless nature left an unforgettable impact on every person he ever met. The world is a lesser place without Nolan. A private family service will be held. Interment at Uxbridge Cemetery. In Nolan's memory, please consider a donation to the Jump Start Program. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca