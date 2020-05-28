Went to be with her Lord & Saviour on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Fairhaven Home at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Ken Floyd. Loving mother of Judy Metcalf (Rob), Carol Shannon (Kevin), Linda Gardener (John) and the late Ed Floyd (Deb). Dear grandma of Andrea Martin (Josh), Julie Metcalf, Karen Hartford (Shannon), Ryan Shannon (Emily), Matthew Shannon, Dan, Mike (Tina) and Bryan George. Proud great-grandma of Aselyn, Keegan, Evan Addilyn and Grayden Martin, Ryan, Bailey, Sean, Kianna and Gavin George. Predeceased by her parents Eddie and Della Payne and her sisters Iva Rose and Laura McIlwain. A private graveside service took place at Warsaw Cemetery. In memory of Nora, donations to the Fairhaven Foundation can be made at 705-743-0881 Ext. 250, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com, 705-745-3211.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 28, 2020.