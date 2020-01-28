|
Went onto her next journey on January 23, 2020 in her 93rd year at Case Manor, Bobcaygeon, Ontario where she was lovingly cared for. Millie was born in Bobcaygeon on September 4, 1926. Millie resided at Nogies Creek for many years where she relocated and rebuilt her original family home. Millie was married to Lloyd Lee and they had a beloved daughter Gloria Jean (John). Loving and nurturing Grandmother to Christine (Brian), Kim and Angelia. Caring Great Grandmother to Shaun, Madelaine and Tyler. Admiring Great-Great Grandmother to Ainsley. Millie is pre-deceased by her parents Gertrude and Mossum Pogue and her siblings Norman, Lloyd, Marjorie, Grace, Ross, Doug and Dorothy. She is survived by her sister Thelma Anderson. Millie was passionate about all things involving plants and flowers. Her garden was admired by many. Millie loved to dance, she loved to dress up and her flair for life was contagious. Heartfelt thanks to Case Manor staff who cared for Millie with such compassion and kindness. Special thanks to Rachelle for her friendship throughout the years and Margaret Telford for her frequent friendly visits. A funeral service has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to The Case Manor Activities Fund. Friends may send condolences or make a donation by contacting the funeral home at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 28, 2020