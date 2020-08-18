1/1
Noreen Alice Prouse
- Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late John Henry Phillips (deceased, 1967). Beloved mother of Larry Phillips (Alexis) and the late James "Jim" Phillips (Beverley). Proud grandmother of Derek (Paula), Aaron (Charlene), Gregory (Samantha), Olivia(Huw), and the late Justine. Loving great-grandmother of Alexander (Lexi), Emily (Alex), Hannah, Abigayle, and Charlie, great-great-grandmother of Brielle. A Private funeral will take place at the Mackey Funeral Home on Thursday, August 20, at 3:00p.m. if you wish to attend, please join the funeral service via Zoom - Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/98574433833?pwd=cXJPS2FiNUxlQjlsTWxTbVB2SUt1dz09 Meeting ID: 985 7443 3833 Passcode: Prouse93. Please note - This is a private funeral, if you wish to attend, please log in via Zoom. Interment will take place at a later date at Verulam Cemetery, Bobcaygeon. If desired, memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation or the SickKids Foundation would be appreciated. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, or online at www.mackeys.ca (705-328-2721)


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 18, 2020.
