Loving wife of the late Russell Sutton. Cherished mother of Rosanne (Joe) Verwey, Cameron (Sherry) Sutton and Craig (Sue) Sutton. Loving grandmother to Joshua (Katie Carslake) Verwey and Jessica (Fekry ElSherif) Verwey, Brandon and Alyson Sutton, and Ben (Sarah Van Ryswyk) Sutton. Great grandmother to Jack, Max, Luke and Leah. Dear sister to the late Glen and Archie Sloan. Daughter of the late Norman and Ethel Sloan. June 21, 2020 we lost an amazing mom, grandmother, great grandmother, mother in law and a pillar of the Reaboro community. Norma Jean was born and raised in the Reaboro community and never left. No words can describe the loss we are feeling with the sudden passing of our beloved Norma Jean. The end of her reign for the Reaboro Post Office. She took over the post office duties in 1967 and relocated the post office to her home from the community store. Always greeting her community with a smile ...and treats for the children...big and small! (Especially those candy canes at Christmas). As written by Deepak Chopra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Post Corporation: "Reaboro residents have access to a Post Office because you have opened your home to them. They receive exceptional service because you have opened your heart to them. You've made this more than a business. Serving your community has been your extraordinary gift to area residents." She continued to work at a job that she loved and refused to retire from till the end. It was her life for 53 years. She was always surrounded by her three children and their families. Forever in our hearts she will always be. Please Note: Current COVID-19 restrictions limit all funeral gatherings to 30 percent capacity of the building. Congregating in groups of 50 at a cemetery is currently available.