Norma Joan HUGHEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness the family of Norma announces her passing on May 16, 2020 at Lakeridge Health, Bowmanville after a short battle with cancer. Daughter of the late Helen and Ernie Hughey. Much loved sister of Velma (Gord) Tucker, Donna (Ken) Stewart, Gladys (John) Wakefield and Harv (Renee) Hughey. She will be fondly remembered by her eight nieces and nephews, 14 grandnieces and nephews. In accordance with Norma's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private graveside service held at a later date. In memory of Norma, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online memories may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved