With great sadness the family of Norma announces her passing on May 16, 2020 at Lakeridge Health, Bowmanville after a short battle with cancer. Daughter of the late Helen and Ernie Hughey. Much loved sister of Velma (Gord) Tucker, Donna (Ken) Stewart, Gladys (John) Wakefield and Harv (Renee) Hughey. She will be fondly remembered by her eight nieces and nephews, 14 grandnieces and nephews. In accordance with Norma's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private graveside service held at a later date. In memory of Norma, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online memories may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 27, 2020.