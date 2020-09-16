1/1
Norma June (Smale) McCALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At Soldiers Memorial Hospital Orillia, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David McCall (2016). Dear mother of Doug Croker (late Betty Burcher), Blair and Judi Croker, Melody Yerkie (late Paul Yerkie), Susan Black, Denise McCall and Allan Dixon, Sherri-Lynn and Paul Giasson. Great-grandmother of Paige Cook. Grandmother of Nick Croker, Tom, Jeffrey and Katie Black, Angie Yerkie and Scott Armstrong, Maggie Yerkie, Tracy, Andrew, Adam, Chad, Cameron and Jason Hayes. Norma will be missed by her favorite pet Tonka. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Norma to the Shades of Hope would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mangan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved