At Soldiers Memorial Hospital Orillia, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David McCall (2016). Dear mother of Doug Croker (late Betty Burcher), Blair and Judi Croker, Melody Yerkie (late Paul Yerkie), Susan Black, Denise McCall and Allan Dixon, Sherri-Lynn and Paul Giasson. Great-grandmother of Paige Cook. Grandmother of Nick Croker, Tom, Jeffrey and Katie Black, Angie Yerkie and Scott Armstrong, Maggie Yerkie, Tracy, Andrew, Adam, Chad, Cameron and Jason Hayes. Norma will be missed by her favorite pet Tonka. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Norma to the Shades of Hope would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com