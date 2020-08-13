Norma Sutton

The families of Norma Jean Sutton wish to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all our family, friends and neighbours for the flowers, food, cards, phone calls, laneway visits, hugs, memories, donations and Facebook messages. A special thanks to Denis Grignon for The Advocate Podcast that was a tribute to Norma Jean. Thank you to Kelly, Dana, Doug and Scott from Canada Post for their help with the postal service in the village. To the staff at Ross Memorial Hospital and Mackey Funeral Home thank you for their care and compassion during our time of need. Sincerely Rosanne, Cameron, Craig and families.



