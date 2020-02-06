|
In loving memory of a wonderful Dad, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. February 24, 1925 - February 3, 2013 Our lives go on without you, But nothing is the same. We have to hide our heartache, When someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that love you, Silent are the tears that fall, Living without you, Is the hardest part of all. The special years will not return, When we were all together, But with all the love that's in our hearts, You will walk with us forever. Love Always, Etta, Audrey, Jim, Lloyd, Anne, Christine, Jeff & Families
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020