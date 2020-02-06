Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NORMAN HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMAN HARRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMAN HARRIS In Memoriam
In loving memory of a wonderful Dad, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. February 24, 1925 - February 3, 2013 Our lives go on without you, But nothing is the same. We have to hide our heartache, When someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that love you, Silent are the tears that fall, Living without you, Is the hardest part of all. The special years will not return, When we were all together, But with all the love that's in our hearts, You will walk with us forever. Love Always, Etta, Audrey, Jim, Lloyd, Anne, Christine, Jeff & Families
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -