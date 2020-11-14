1/1
Olga "Baba" (Seltsas) Kiriakou
Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Thursday morning, November 12, 2020 in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Vasilios "Bill" Kiriakou. Loving mother of Tom (Dorothy), Carl (Gisela), Stefo (Pat) and Tasho (Ruth). Fondly remembered by her eleven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Sophia and her brother Yanni. Predeceased by her brothers Vangeli, Christo and Dimitri. Also lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Olga was a seamstress in the family business for many years. She enjoyed her family. Private Visitation & Graveside Service A Private Visitation & Graveside Service will be held. Interment Coboconk Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the COBOCONK COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME 6644 Hwy. #35, Coboconk, Ontario (705) 454-3913.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 14, 2020.
