Orma Joan LILLICO
Entered into rest peacefully with her daughter, Elaine, by her side on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Caressant Care in Lindsay, at age 92. Orma Lillico (nee Lamb), beloved wife to the late Russell Lillico for 62 years. Devoted mother of Susan and Elaine. Dearly loved grandma of Anne Lewis (Paul Kearney) and James Lewis and loving great-grandma "GiGi" of August Kearney. Predeceased by her five sisters; Edna, Margaret, Iva, Frances and Joy and one brother, Orland. Orma was born on January 28, 1928, the youngest child to Horace and Edith Lamb. Orma and Russell married September 11, 1948. Shortly after their marriage they built their home on Cameron Street, a home in which they welcomed and raised their two daughters. They were very active members of the Cannington community in various volunteer roles. In compliance with public health and safety private arrangements have been entrusted to the THORNE FUNERAL HOME, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705-432-2672) at this time. A gathering to honour Orma's life will be held once provincial restrictions lift. As a remembrance, please contribute to your community with a charitable donation or with an act of kindness. "Please remember our mom, Orma, and her place in your life and thank you to all who enriched her life with love, friendship and good times."


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 12, 2020.
