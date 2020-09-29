Pamela MERCER

Passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of Robert for 55 years. Loving mother of Michelle and her husband Steven Grims and his son Joshua. Dear sister of Denise Armstrong (Thomas) and sister-in-law of the late Lorna Thompson, John (Linda), Bill and Katherine. Aunt Pam will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their extended families. In keeping with Pam's wishes a cremation has taken place and a private interment took place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-3211.