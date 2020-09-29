1/2
Pamela MERCER
Passed away at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Beloved wife of Robert for 55 years. Loving mother of Michelle and her husband Steven Grims and his son Joshua. Dear sister of Denise Armstrong (Thomas) and sister-in-law of the late Lorna Thompson, John (Linda), Bill and Katherine. Aunt Pam will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their extended families. In keeping with Pam's wishes a cremation has taken place and a private interment took place at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements entrusted to NISBETT FUNERAL HOME, 705-745-3211.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
