Pamela Moore
1953-08-03 - 2020-06-24
It is with profound sadness we announce that Pamela Theresa Moore passed away surrounded by family on June 24th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 66 years old. Mother of son Daniel Heffernan and daughter Brenda Heffernan. Grandmother of granddaughter Alexis Heffernan and grandson Ethan Heffernan. Best of friends with Mike Heffernan. Daughter of the late Norman and Mary Moore (nee Mullin). Sister of John and Sharyn Moore, Betty and the late Wayne Clark, the late Norman Moore, and Frances and the late Chuck Hopkinson. Survived and loved by many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life at a later date.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.
