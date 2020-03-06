|
|
YOUNG, Patricia A. (nee Thompson) "Pat" - Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Patricia of Peterborough was in her 100th year. Wife of the late W.H. "Bill" Young. Loving mother of Ian (Trisha), Peter (Patricia) and Elizabeth (Lane). Dear grandmother of Jeff (Robyn), James (Andrea), Julie (Mark), Brian (Nicole), Stephanie, (Mark) and Sarah (Colin). Pat is also survived by fourteen great grandchildren. Sister of the late Hilda Kirkwood and Bill, Jim, Bob and Lang Thompson. She will be remembered by many other relatives and friends. A retired Nurse from Peterborough Civic Hospital and Industrial Nurse at G.E. and Outboard Marine. A private family service will be held at a later date. Donations in Patricia's memory may be made to a and can be made at www.communityalternative.ca.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 6, 2020