Patricia Ann (Packman) SKITCH
Peacefully at Fairhaven Home on July 5, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Edward (Ted) Skitch (1985). Loving mother of William Skitch (Deb), Glenna Ward (Gary McCall), Margaret Linklater (Glenn), Robert Skitch (Kim) and the late Sherry LaPorte (survived by Larry). Proud grandmother of Jenny Moore (Daryl), Aaron (Nicole), Steve (Meghan), Kasey, Robin Crawford (James), Amanda Clarkson (Adam), John, Autumn, Paige, Hannah, Tim and great grandmother of Dakota, Lucas, Kaiden, Jacob, Evan, Jaxxon, Madison, Tyler, Alyssa, and Jack. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Robert 'Bob' Packman (Linda), Doug Packman, Heather Packman, Brian Packman and Betty Lou Packman. Special friend of the late Alvin McMahon. Predeceased by her parents, John and Marjorie Packman of Bailieboro, brothers John, Keith and Gary Packman, and sisters Joan Lunn, Gwen Tripp, Lynda Gibson (survived by Norm). Also predeceased by sisters-in-law Angela, Sharon and Karen Packman, Anne Skitch and brothers- in-law Bill Lunn and Doug Tripp. Daughter-in-law of the late William and Pearl Skitch of Millbrook and sister-in law of Ken Skitch of Millbrook and Betty Anne Smith (Doug) of Port Hope. Greatly missed by many, many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to the neighbours on King George Street for their care and support over the years: Mr. Gerry Creally (the late Joan), Dave and Cheryl McLaughlin, Don and Judy Deyall. Our sincere gratitude to the wonderful nurses and staff in Riverside Special Care Unit at Fairhaven. Your loving and compassionate care of our mother is greatly appreciated by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fairhaven Foundation Riverside Special Care Unit and Grace United Church would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about pat! Our condolences to all family! Especially bill, deb, Steve, Casey, glenna, margaret, robert & heather packman! Thinking of you all! Sincerely, paul & cheryl Kennedy
July 9, 2020
miss you pat who is going to make that great potatoe saladdoug
doug hubble
July 9, 2020
Dear Bill, Glenna, Margaret,Rob and families
Sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. Sending our sincere sympathy.
Earl and Kathy Patton
Kathryn Patton
