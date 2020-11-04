1/1
Patricia Anne (Adair) FRANCIS
April 8, 1934 - October 29, 2020 It is with immense love and sadness, but also with many happy memories, that we say goodbye to Pat (Peach) Francis - a wonderful mother and grandmother who died peacefully at her residence in Peterborough on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Loving mother of Cheryl (Drew) Dinsdale, Karyn (Paul) Popovich and Patty (Gary) Deighan and cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren, Derek Dinsdale, Corey Dinsdale (Samantha), Devon Dinsdale, Christopher (Leanne) Popovich, Michele Popovich (Cody) & Brianne Popovich. Dear Sister to George (Diane) Adair and Jaime. Retired from Eaton's Peterborough in 1995. She spent many happy hours (literally) with her children and grandchildren and embraced extended family members. Pat enjoyed food and everything was "the best ever". She also loved her Raptors and she especially enjoyed her daily telephone calls from her grandson, Chris. In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and a private burial will be held at a later date. Mom - you will be forever in our hearts and will always be remembered and forever missed. "A mother is a daughter's best friend." Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 4, 2020.
