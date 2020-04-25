|
|
Passed away at Peterborough Regional Health Center on April 22, 2020, in her 69th year. Patricia was a loving and devoted wife and partner of 52 years to Wayne Armstrong, loving and devoted mother to son Darryl Armstrong (wife Zelia) and proud and loving Nana to Matilda. She will be missed by brothers Doug (late wife Linda Hudson), Harry (wife Marion Doust), Bill (wife Sharon Chatten); sisters Mrs. Betty Angi (late husband Ben), Mrs. Linda McPhee (husband Gord), Mrs. Faye Burley (husband Dennis), sisters-in-law Pat Coppertwait (wife of her late brother Ron) and Fran Mercer (wife of her late brother Jim). She will be missed by sisters and brothers-in-law Joan and Carvel Sheffar, Wilma Armstrong (Larry), Marjorie Langlois (Peter), Dorrianne Armstrong, ester Carol Wowk (Steve), Russell and Sheila Armstrong, Randy and Brenda Armstrong, Gary Armstrong and her sisters-in-law Dorothy Armstrong, Luella Armstrong, Carol Armstrong and Esther Doherty. Remembered by so many generations of nieces and nephews (Hatherly and Armstrong). To guide her home are her parents, the late Jack and Marion Hatherly (nee Roach), long-time residents of Newtonville, and her predeceased brothers, Ronald and Jim Hatherly, and sister Joyce Teed (wife of the late Bill Teed) and sister Donna Lambert (wife of Donald Lambert). Fondly remembered by so many friends (Family) from near and far. Patricia will be deeply missed by Lori Irwin, Bernice Crockett (Ken), Janet Doran (Jim), Ken Abrams, Kevin and Donna Larabie, John and Heather MacDonald, Larry and Lori Kimball, Roach and Lee Shearer of Nova Scotia. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 25, 2020