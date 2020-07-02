1/1
Passed away peacefully at the Fairhaven Home, Peterborough on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 72. She is survived by her loving partner George Smith. Beloved mother of Robb (Rachael). Proud Grammy of Benjamin, Aidan, Jacoby, and Piper. Patricia is survived by her brother Trevor (Cathy) and predeceased by her brothers Ronald (survived by Rose) and Arthur "Bob" (survived by Shirley, also survived by previous wife Josephine). She will be missed and fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and the neighbourhood kids who knew her as the "Orchard Park Mom". In keeping with Patricia's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 2, 2020.
