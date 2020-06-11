Patricia GALLIMORE
Peacefully with family by her side on Friday, May 29th, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 66. Cherished wife of Micheal Gallimore for 46 years. Loving mother of Jason (April) and Deanna (Joe). Proud grandmother of Mikhayla, Liam, Avery, Quinn, Autumn and William. Dear sister of Norma and Maureen. Beloved daughter in law of Patricia. Predeceased by her parents Ralph and Eileen Rogers and her father in law Ralph Gallimore. Pat was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends. Cremation is entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada-Ontario Branch. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 11, 2020.
