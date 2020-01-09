Home

Patricia Graham Obituary
It is with great sadness the family of Patricia Graham (nee Page), announces her passing on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in her 86th year. Beloved wife of Gaylon Graham for 64 years, mother to Terry, Russell (Jane), Darlene (François), Deanne (Michele) and Tanya. Grandmother to Patrick, Yves, David, Alison, Harrison, Jordan, Nicolas and Kevan. Great-grandmother to Finnley and Madeleine. Fondly remembered by many extended family members. Predeceased by her sisters Jacqueline Goddard (1979) and Elaine Kittner (2015). A memorial service will be held in Peterborough, Ontario at Westdale United Church in the spring. Burial will take place New Liskeard Ontario.
