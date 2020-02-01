|
entered into rest suddenly at the Toronto General Hospital on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Pat, at the age of 75, was the beloved wife of Norm Forget, loving Mother of David (Becky), Darren, Rob and Rick (Nichol). Treasured grandmother of Tyson, Ella, Felicia and Anthony. Dear sister of Larry Whelan and his wife Debbie and predeceased by her sister Colleen Bobko. Fondly remembered by all of her nieces and nephews. Dear sister-in-law of André Bobko. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill St., Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) on Tuesday, February 4th from 2-4 & 7-9 P.M. with Mass of Christian Burial from ST. MARY'S CHURCH, Lindsay on Wednesday, February 5th at 11:00 A.M. Entombment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lindsay. Parish prayers will be offered at the funeral home on Tuesday. As a rememberance, memorial donations to a foundation of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 1, 2020