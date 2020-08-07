1/1
Patricia Lance
1945-01-03 - 2020-07-14
Patricia Lance was the dearly loved mother of Kelly and Shawna (Andrew McLachlan), and incredibly proud Grandmother to Kelly's 3 sons, Anthony, Nicholas (Krystal) and Ty, and Shawna and Andrew's daughter, Ava. She was also known as "Mom" to Kelly's best friend growing up, Paul Dracup. Pat was pre-deceased by her parents, Arthur & Evelyn Fern Lance (Troke). Her surviving siblings, Joan Long, Bruce Lance and Bonnie Long will miss her terribly. Their close bond was apparent whenever they had a chance to get together or chat on the phone - laughter was usually what united them. Pat leaves behind her nieces, Tine Galipeau and Christina Gerbrandt, both who had very special loving friendships that they will always treasure. Cremation has taken place, and a graveside service will take place with immediate family in attendance at Highland Cemetery Funeral Centre. Kelly and Shawna hope all family and friends are able to join them on Friday August 14 at the Peterborough Lions Club Hall, from 2 - 4, to be together and share memories of this truly loved person.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
