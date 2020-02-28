Home

Patricia Marie (Crowley) COLE

Patricia Marie (Crowley) COLE Obituary
Surrounded by her family at Toronto General Hospital, February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul for over 33 years. Loving mother of Ian (Jammie). Proud Nana of Ella and Elijah. Dear sister of Joseph Crowley (Janet), Mary Theresa McKeiver (predeceased), Eileen Balfour (Walter, predeceased), Francis Crowley, and Monica McKelvie (Frank). Fondly remembered by Carl McKeiver (Mary) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister-in-law E. Anne Crowley. Family and friends gathered at BRETT FUNERAL CHAPEL, HASTINGS, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020. Parish prayers were offered Monday at 7:00 p.m.. A Funeral Mass was be held at OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL CHURCH, 51 Albert St. E., HASTINGS on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Auxiliary. Online condolences at www.brettfuneralchapels.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 28, 2020
