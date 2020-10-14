Patricia entered into rest in Lindsay, Ontario on October 10, 2020 at the age of 84. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick Anzovino of Fort Erie, Ontario (1993), mother of Michael (Cathy), Patrick (Heather), Theresa (Dan) and Tim (Denise) and dear grandmother of several grandchildren including Reilly predeceased 2012. Patricia was the daughter of the late Veronica (Doherty) and Joseph O'Reilly; and sister of the late Dorothy and the late Sister Veronica O'Reilly. Beloved sister also of Joseph and Beverley O'Reilly of Lindsay, Mary O'Reilly and John Pearson of Aurora, Patrick O'Reilly and Michael O'Reilly both of Little Britain. Patricia lived most of her life in Fort Erie where she taught school and raised her family. She was educated at Kenney's School, Ops Township, St. Joseph's Academy, Lindsay, Normal School in Peterborough, and later at the Universities of Brock and Waterloo. For some 50 years Patricia was an active volunteer in the Fort Erie - Greater Niagara Region working extensively in the field of Social Justice and with newcomers to Canada. In recognition of her many years of volunteer work and community activism she was named "Woman of the Year" for Canada on two separate occasions; once by the Federal Government (Therese Casgrian Award) and secondly, by Chatelaine - Flaire magazine, an honour she shared with Karen Kain. Patricia was awarded "Citizen of the Year" for the Province of Ontario and "Woman of the year" once again by the YWCA of the Niagara - Fort Erie Region with the National YWCA Peace Medal. She was also recognized with two lifetime achievement awards for all her humanitarian work; one from the Province of Ontario, and Nationally from the Dominion of Canada. Patricia served on some thirty local, regional, provincial and national boards, many to advance affirmative action, inclusiveness and diversity, equality, workers rights, women's issues and environmental concerns. She was appointed Order in Council to the Niagara Parks Commission, Canada - US Peace Bridge Authority and Canada - US War and Peace Time Commission and chaired the "Canada Trust" Friends of The Environment for seven years. Patricia had the pleasure of working on several international development projects in North and Central America and Africa and was a peace advocate with Project Ploughshares and Kyros. She had the honour of unveiling Canada's new fifty dollar polymer bill with Bank of Canada Governor David Dodge in Calgary Alberta, becoming the first woman to unveil new currency in our Country. Patricia accredited her commitment to volunteerism and the community at large to the inspiration and example set out by her parents and family. Patricia also wished to acknowledge the mentorship and rapport of wonderful neighbours and friends that served as model examples, especially, those in Ops township, Valentia, Little Britain, Lindsay, Fort Erie and the Sisters of St. Joseph, Peterborough. Patricia often said growing up on a family farm on the water, and in a large and supportive family with extraordinary neighbours, provided a base and grounding unparalleled. Patricia will be remembered as a strong and independent woman, a woman of faith, a loving wife, mother, family member, and someone with a zest for life and a spirit of generosity. An inspiration to many and a tireless volunteer for all things good, Patricia shared her gifts and talents to try and make the world just a little bit better place for all who follow. A private family funeral and Mass of Christian Burial have been celebrated, with internment in Fort Erie, Ontario. Patricia requested that in lieu of any donations or remembrances, people engage in an act of kindness or lend a helping hand to a person in need in their respective area or community. The O'Reilly - Anzovino families thank all individuals and parties who assisted with Patricia's care and well-being over this past period in time. A very special and sincere thank you indeed to all for your extraordinary kindness and support; you helped make Patricia's earthly end of life journey one of peace and tranquility. Online condolences may be left at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com