Patricia WEST
Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital on Monday, November 23. Patricia West (nee Staffen) of Lindsay in her 90th year. Beloved wife of William West. Loving mother of Cathy Kerswill and Jim Head. Survived by Barbara Marquardt (sister), Bill West (Mary), Linda Cupples (Rick), Donna West (Jim), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place, arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES MONK CHAPEL, BOBCAYGEON. A private graveside service will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Kirkfield at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705.738.3222.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 27, 2020.
