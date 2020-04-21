Home

POWERED BY

Services
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON K9H4C7
(705) 745-4683
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick RALPH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Harold RALPH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Harold RALPH Obituary
At home, Patrick passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 74. Son of Harold Ralph and Mary Waldron. He will be missed by the mother of his children Lorraine Clost and loving partner Mary Kay. The caring father of Trevor and Troy Ralph (Evelyn Law) and proud grandpa of Logan Ralph. Dear brother of Eileen Rosebush. He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. A private committal service was held at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -