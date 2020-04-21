|
At home, Patrick passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 74. Son of Harold Ralph and Mary Waldron. He will be missed by the mother of his children Lorraine Clost and loving partner Mary Kay. The caring father of Trevor and Troy Ralph (Evelyn Law) and proud grandpa of Logan Ralph. Dear brother of Eileen Rosebush. He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. A private committal service was held at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020