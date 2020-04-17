|
|
TOWNS, Patrick James died peacefully on April 14, 2020. Pat was born October 29, 1960 and was the son of Joe and Mary Towns (both deceased) and Ruth Towns (Dec). Born in Douro and lived his adult life in Peterborough, Pat was the loving brother of Margie (Tim predeceased) Morrissey, Mary Jo (Charles) Connell, Annette (Paul) Dunford, John (Kelly) Towns, Willie (Janet) Towns, Jean (Bob) Young, Steve Towns (Deb), and Lionel (Jennifer) Towns. Pat will be missed by his 30 nieces and nephews, as well as 61 great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his aunts, Celie Sheehan, Theresa O'Grady, Jean Winn and Seraphine Dowd. Pat will also be missed by his many friends. Pat is gone now, but will never be forgotten. Due to the current Covid virus, we will have a small family burial on Friday, April 17. At a later date, there will be a Celebration of Life at St. Joseph Church, Douro, to honour our beloved brother. Thank you to all the caring staff in the Palliative Unit at PRHC for the wonderful treatment Pat received over the past month and half.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 17, 2020