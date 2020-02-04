|
|
Peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital surrounded by family on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Pat, in his 85th year, was loving husband and best friend of Ida for 64 wonderful years. Dear father of Michelle (Len), Shawn, Dominic (Zu), Patricia (Hank), and Roxanne (Dave). Pat was the proud grandfather to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as several more step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat will be fondly remembered by his sister Marie, his brothers Mike (Linda) and Bill (Merrell), and his sister-in-law Lindy. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Gerty, and brothers Jack and Tom. Pat was kind, compassionate, principled, extremely patient and a great listener. His sense of humour and quick wit made him stand out; in fact, he is often referred to as the "King of the one-liners". He was also a most dedicated fan and supporter of his children and grandchildren's athletic and personal endeavours, always making time, regardless of the distance or conditions, to attend. As a businessperson, Pat was very successful and very much ahead of his time particularly in his strategies and approach. At the time of his retirement, he was the President of International Operations at Stemco. He was always equally comfortable on the shop floor or in the board room and exemplified the principle of lifelong learning. He loved to fish and spent many an hour on the water and was also a member of the Oakville Power & Sail Squadron. He was an avid curler and golfer and will be missed by all of his friends at the Oakville and Burlington Curling Clubs as well as the Burlington Golf and Country Club. Pat was also long-time member and supporter of the Knights of Columbus. Friends and family will be received on Friday, February 14th at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Rd. W. from 5-8 p.m. with a time of tribute to begin at 7 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Matthew Parish Oakville on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Knights of Columbus. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 4, 2020