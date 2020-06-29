June 29, 1990. With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Luke at home in the arms of his family on the 23rd of June, six days short of his 30th birthday. Son of Helen and Marc Carere. Brother of Matthew, Emily (Shawn), Dominique (Will) and Andrew (Dusti Rose). Cherished uncle of Annabella, Cosmo, Sophia and Jessica. Luke leaves behind his Grandmother Madeleine and wonderfully supportive extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by grandparents Gus and Vera (Solowska M.D.) Duane, and Romulus Carere M.D. During treatment for a devastating workplace injury late September 2019, Luke was diagnosed with rapidly advancing cancer. He took on this challenge with his trademark quiet determination, independence and fighting spirit. We feel privileged to have traveled this journey with Luke. We continue to be empowered by his fortitude, resolve and positive spirit. He fought an inspirational battle with the courage and tenacity few could possess. Often it was Luke leading us with his positive attitude, flashing smile or thumbs up. Luke defied the odds to the end and true to his independent character appears to have chosen to leave on his own terms. Although heartbroken to see him go we are relieved that he passed peacefully. As we face our grief we find strength in the lessons that Luke taught us; the value of home, family and friends, to defy the odds, and keep moving forward with strength, courage and a positive fighting spirit. When we face seemingly insurmountable challenges now we ask ourselves "what would Luke do?" This is a cherished gift he left for us. We extend special thank you to all of the incredible nurses that supported us through this experience. Whether in Emergency, on the floors or in clinic the gentle caring and compassion we encountered made the most difficult days much more tolerable. Most particularly we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the homecare nurses who embodied the word care while always maintaining their professionalism. Luke's Grandmother Madeleine RN (retired) who guided with comfort and advice and very special Aunt Paula NP-PHC (PIA) who was always by our side as an irreplaceable technical and emotional resource Friends will be received by Luke's family at LAKELAND FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 19 Moose Road, on Friday, July 10, 2020. Please be advised that due to current health restrictions, visiting with the family will be booked in advance. If you wish to attend, please call (705) 324-1988. **** Attendees are required to bring and wear a mask.**** Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the donation of blood would be greatly appreciated; and can be made; along with expressions of condolence, at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 29, 2020.