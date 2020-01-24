|
Peacefully with his family by his side at the Ross Memorial Hospital Lindsay on Monday January 20, 2020. Pat McRae of Woodville was the beloved husband of Loraine (MacPherson) McRae. Loved father of Lori (Dave) Wilson of Woodville, Lynn McRae (Scott Buchanan) of Sparta, New Jersey and Steven (Sara) McRae of Woodville. Survived by five grandchildren, Janelle (Brandon) Jardine-Hunter, Riley (Shane Doyle) Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Drew Buchanan and Lucas Buchanan. Predeceased by his brother Paul (Marie surviving) McRae of Orillia. Family and friends were received at the Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton from 4 pm - 9 pm on Friday January 24, 2020. Funeral mass was held at St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1050 Portage Road, Kirkfield on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 am. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Pat to Hospice Kawartha Lakes or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 24, 2020